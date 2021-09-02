The Wall Street Journal: Apple to allow media apps to link to outside payment options

Apple Inc. said it would allow media apps to create in-app links to sign-up pages on those companies’ websites, allowing the likes of Spotify Technology SA and Netflix Inc. to bypass the iPhone maker’s cut of subscriptions.
