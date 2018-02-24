The Wall Street Journal: Apple to store sensitive encryption keys in China

When Apple Inc. next week begins shifting the iCloud accounts of its China-based customers to a local partner’s servers, it also will take an unprecedented step for the company that alarms some privacy specialists: storing the encryption keys for those accounts in China.
