The Wall Street Journal: Aramco IPO prospectus expected in late October

Saudi Arabia’s preparations to list Saudi Arabian Oil Co. are in full swing, with the company expected to publish its prospectus before the end of the month, people familiar with the matter said, paving the way for a final decision soon after on whether to proceed with the float.
