The Wall Street Journal: Aramco IPO seeks valuation up to $1.7 trillion, well short of original goal

Saudi Aramco said it is aiming for a valuation of $1.6 trillion to $1.7 trillion from the planned initial public offering of the state-owned energy giant, falling well short of the initial $2 trillion targeted by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in what could still be the world’s biggest ever IPO.
