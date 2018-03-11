The Wall Street Journal: As GOP considers blocking tariffs, Elizabeth Warren, other Democrats back Trump

Republican lawmakers are openly discussing legislation to limit President Donald Trump’s trade powers after the White House detailed plans last week to impose global tariffs on U.S. imports of steel and aluminum.
