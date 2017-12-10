The Wall Street Journal: Ascension, Providence St. Joseph Health merger would create largest U.S. hospital operator

Two major hospital operators are in talks about a possible merger that would create the largest U.S. hospital owner, as a series of major deals are poised to consolidate control of the health-care landscape into fewer hands.
