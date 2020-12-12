The Wall Street Journal: AstraZeneca to buy Alexion for $39 billion in push for immunology and rare diseases

AstraZeneca PLC said it agreed to buy Boston-based Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc.ALXN for $39 billion in cash and stock, a move that would bolster the British drug giant’s footprint in immunology and rare diseases.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
