The Wall Street Journal: AT&T considers cutting the cord with its DirecTV unit

AT&T Inc. is exploring parting with its DirecTV satellite unit, people familiar with the matter said, a move that would mark a sharp course correction for the phone giant’s chief executive, Randall Stephenson, after years of bulking up the company into a media conglomerate.
