AT&T Inc. is in talks to combine a big portfolio of media assets, including CNN, with Discovery Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, a deal that would mark a major strategy shift for the telecom giant as the traditional TV business faces prolonged pressure.
- The Wall Street Journal: AT&T in talks to combine WarnerMedia assets with Discovery - May 16, 2021
- : ‘It’s not just about tuition, it’s about how I’m going to eat’: Over 50% of community colleges are not affordable for low-income students - May 16, 2021
- : After CDC updates mask guidelines, Disney, Walmart and Trader Joe’s issue new policies — Uber and Lyft say nothing will change - May 16, 2021