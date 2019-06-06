The Wall Street Journal: AT&T may tweak WarnerMedia streaming service to single package at a hefty price

WarnerMedia has abandoned its plan for a three-tiered streaming service and instead will likely package HBO, sister channel Cinemax and the vast library of Warner Bros. TV shows and movies into one offering at a price of between $16 and $17 a month, according to people familiar with the matter.
