The Wall Street Journal: Australia voters approve same-sex marriage, opening door to legalization

Australians have endorsed same-sex marriage in a nonbinding national vote, delivering a win for the country’s conservative leader that may yet come at the cost of a rebellion by right-wing lawmakers in his coalition.
