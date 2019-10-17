The Wall Street Journal: Authentic Brands, Saks team up to bid for Barneys

Barneys New York Inc. Wednesday reached a deal to sell its assets to Authentic Brands Group LLC and investment firm B. Riley Financial Inc. and close the luxury chain’s remaining stores.
