Abbott Laboratories said it has paused baby-formula production at its plant in Sturgis, Mich., after recent thunderstorms flooded part of the facility, causing another setback for the company’s efforts to help alleviate a nationwide formula shortage.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Baby formula setback: Abbott plant in Michigan floods, production halted - June 15, 2022
- Crypto: Crypto crash: What contagious risks could Celsius, Three Arrows pose? Here’s what to watch - June 15, 2022
- The Fed: As Fed aggressively raises rates, here are 4 takeaways from Jerome Powell’s press conference - June 15, 2022