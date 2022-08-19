Many of Wall Street’s biggest banks are nearing agreements to pay as much as $200 million each and admit that their employees’ use of personal messaging apps such as WhatsApp violated regulatory requirements, according to people familiar with the matter.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Bank of America, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs and other banks near $1 billion settlement over traders’ use of banned messaging apps - August 19, 2022
- Crypto: Your funds held at crypto platforms aren’t protected by government insurance. FDIC warns FTX’s U.S. arm to halt ‘false and misleading’ claims. - August 19, 2022
- The Escape Home: This is the affordable Caribbean paradise you need to visit - August 19, 2022