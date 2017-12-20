The Bank of Japan stuck to its aggressive monetary easing Thursday and offered no indication it was considering policy changes despite recent speculation that it may be preparing the ground for rate increases next year.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Bank of Japan keeps rates steady, gives no hint of future changes - December 20, 2017
- Asia Markets: Asian markets drop slightly after declines in U.S., Europe - December 20, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Another North Korean soldier defects across DMZ - December 20, 2017