The Wall Street Journal: Banks win right to liquidate millions in Luckin Coffee stock owned by chairman

Banks including Credit Suisse Group AG have won court orders to liquidate tens of millions of dollars in Luckin Coffee Inc.stock owned by embattled Chairman Charles Lu, a development that could weaken his control over the company as a crucial shareholder vote looms.
