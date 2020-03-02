The Wall Street Journal: Bare shelves at retailers amid crush of demand for sanitizer, cleaning supplies, dry goods

Supermarkets and other retailers are preparing for a surge in demand and shoppers are stocking up on staple foods and cleaning supplies as more cases of the new coronavirus appear in the U.S.
