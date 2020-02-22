The Wall Street Journal: Berkshire Hathaway posts $29.2 billion quarterly earnings and holds $128 billion in cash as of Dec. 31

Berkshire Hathaway Inc.‘s earnings surged last year due to unrealized investment gains, but the conglomerate’s cash pile totaled $128 billion as of Dec. 31, the company said Saturday, slightly down from $128.2 billion at the end of the third quarter.

