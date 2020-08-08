The Wall Street Journal: Berkshire Hathaway’s profit jumps on market rebound

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. said its second-quarter earnings surged 86%, as a rebound in the stock market offset a profit decline in the company’s operations and a large write-down for Precision Castparts Corp.
