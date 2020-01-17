The board of Best Buy Co. is investigating allegations that Chief Executive Corie Barry had an inappropriate romantic relationship with a fellow executive, who has since left the electronics retailer.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Spotify is in early talks to buy sports outlet the Ringer - January 17, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Best Buy board opens an investigation into CEO’s personal conduct - January 17, 2020
- Cannabis Watch: There’s still something strange in marijuana-producer Hexo’s financial statements - January 17, 2020