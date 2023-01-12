President Joe Biden’s aides have found additional classified documents in a second location beyond those discovered in November at a Washington office Biden used after his vice presidency, a person familiar with the issue said Wednesday.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Moneyist: ‘As he reminds me, it’s not his house’: My boyfriend lives in my house with my 2 kids, but refuses to pay rent or contribute to food and utility bills. What’s my next move? - January 11, 2023
- The Wall Street Journal: Biden aides find more classified documents at second location - January 11, 2023
- : Amazon could have to bargain with Staten Island labor union, as NLRB upholds victory - January 11, 2023