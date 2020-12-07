The Wall Street Journal: Biden picks infectious-diseases expert Rochelle Walensky to head CDC

President-elect Joe Biden has tapped Dr. Rochelle Walensky as the next director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, according to a person familiar with the decision, bringing a respected infectious diseases expert to the helm of a critical but demoralized agency that has struggled in its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
