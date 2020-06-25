The Wall Street Journal: Biden to attend Democratic convention in Milwaukee, but delegates urged to stay home

The Democratic National Committee said Wednesday that Joe Biden will accept the presidential nomination in Milwaukee, but the party will urge delegates to skip the summer convention because of coronavirus concerns.
