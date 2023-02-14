President Joe Biden is set to name Federal Reserve Vice Chair Lael Brainard to serve as his economic-policy coordinator at a difficult time when the U.S. economy faces headwinds from high inflation, climbing interest rates and slowing growth, according to people familiar with the matter.
