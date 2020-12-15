The Wall Street Journal: Biden to pick former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to lead Energy Department

President-elect Joe Biden is expected to choose former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm to lead the Energy Department, according to people familiar with the matter, turning to a renewable energy advocate to fill a cabinet position that will play a role in implementing his climate change policies.
