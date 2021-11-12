The Wall Street Journal: Biden, Xi to hold virtual summit Monday

President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping plan to hold a virtual summit on Monday, people familiar with the matter said, as the two leading world economies pledge to work together on climate change but differences remain over Taiwan and other fronts.
