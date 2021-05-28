Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are discussing changes to the structure of their foundation to add more governance and independence as the philanthropists’ planned divorce calls into question the direction of one of the world’s largest charities.
- Buy This, Not That: The cordless vacuum that CNN says ‘is making us forget about Dyson’ is now on sale for $161 - May 28, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: Bill Gates and Melinda French Gates are exploring structural changes to their foundation - May 28, 2021
- Chicago regional business barometer soars to highest level since 1973 - May 28, 2021