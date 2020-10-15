The Wall Street Journal: Billionaire Robert Smith reaches $140 million settlement over federal tax probe

Robert Smith, the billionaire chief executive of Vista Equity Partners, has reached a $140 million settlement with the Justice Department, ending a yearslong criminal tax probe, according to people familiar with the matter.
