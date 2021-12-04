Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies fell sharply Saturday, another sign that investors were pulling back from riskier bets after this week’s stock-market selloff.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Bitcoin price tumbles after Wall Street selloff - December 4, 2021
- International Living: These are the top 3 places to invest in real estate today - December 4, 2021
- Market Extra: Traders see next U.S. CPI reading close to 7% as volatile markets try to shake off omicron and Federal Reserve’s hawkish pivot - December 4, 2021