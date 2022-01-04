The Wall Street Journal: Blackstone-backed firm buys stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s media company

A firm led by two former Walt Disney Co. executives has agreed to buy a stake in Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith’s media company, people familiar with the matter said, the latest in a series of high-profile acquisitions for the Blackstone Inc.-backed entertainment venture.
