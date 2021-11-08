The Wall Street Journal: Blackstone to invest up to $250 million in British biotech company Autolus

Blackstone Inc. is investing as much as $250 million in U.K. biotechnology company Autolus Therapeutics PLC to fund the final stages of development of a new therapy to treat a serious form of leukemia, the companies said.
