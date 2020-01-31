The Wall Street Journal: Boeing secures funding options amid 737 Max crisis, including $12 billion bank loan

Boeing Co. has lined up at least $12 billion in bank loans and may tap the commercial paper market to counter the cash drain from the 737 Max crisis.
