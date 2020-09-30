The Wall Street Journal: Boeing set to shift all 787 Dreamliner production to South Carolina

Boeing Co. will set plans this week to consolidate 787 Dreamliner assembly in South Carolina, people familiar with the matter said, ending production of that jetliner in Washington state as the coronavirus pandemic saps demand for aircraft.
