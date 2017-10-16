Bombardier Inc. is in discussions to roll its CSeries passenger jet business into a joint venture with Airbus SE as the Canadian company struggles to overcome stalled aircraft orders and harsh U.S. trade tariff rulings, people familiar with the talks said.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: CFPB head of enforcement Anthony Alexis to depart - October 16, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: P&G says activist investor Nelson Peltz lost proxy fight by just 0.2% - October 16, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Bombardier may partner with Airbus on CSeries jetliners - October 16, 2017