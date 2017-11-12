The Wall Street Journal: Brookfield Property offers $14.8 billion to buy mall-owner GGP

Brookfield Property Partners LP has made a $14.8 billion offer to acquire the shares of mall owner GGP Inc. that it doesn’t already own, according to people familiar with the matter.
