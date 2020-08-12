The Wall Street Journal: Brooks Brothers bought by venture backed by Authentic Brands, Simon Property

A venture backed by apparel-licensing firm Authentic Brands Group LLC and mall owner Simon Property Group Inc. has agreed to buy Brooks Brothers Inc. for $325 million.
