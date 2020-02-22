The 89-year-old Mr. Buffett, Berkshire’s chairman and chief executive, is renowned for his long-term success as a stock investor and deal maker. But in recent years, Berkshire’s stock performance has failed to beat the market.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The New York Post: Don’t buy China’s story: The coronavirus may have leaked from a lab - February 22, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: Buffett’s Berkshire stock underperforms the most since 2009 - February 22, 2020
- Mark Hulbert: This simple math means stock-market returns will be anemic over the next decade - February 22, 2020