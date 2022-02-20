The Wall Street Journal: Burning EV batteries complicate firefighting efforts on adrift cargo ship

The large number of electric vehicles on board a ship that is drifting ablaze in the Atlantic Ocean is complicating efforts to extinguish the fire, the Dutch experts contracted to salvage the vessel said Sunday.
