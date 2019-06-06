The Wall Street Journal: Caesars said to be near merger deal with Eldorado Resorts

Caesars Entertainment Corp. is a nearing a deal to combine with rival casino operator Eldorado Resorts Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.
