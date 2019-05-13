The Wall Street Journal: California jury awards couple $2 billion in latest Roundup herbicide defeat for Bayer

A jury dealt Bayer AG a third court defeat, awarding $2.055 billion to a California couple who blamed the German company’s Roundup weedkiller for causing their cancer.
