The Wall Street Journal: California regulator looking into anonymous letter alleging Cruise’s robotaxi service wasn’t ready for launch

A California regulator responsible for issuing driverless-car permits said it is looking into concerns raised in an anonymous letter that General Motors Co.’s Cruise LLC unit was preparing to launch its robotaxi service prematurely.
