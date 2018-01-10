The Wall Street Journal: Canada files WTO complaint against U.S. tariffs

Canada is challenging the Trump administration’s use of tariffs in a complaint filed with the World Trade Organization, just weeks before crucial talks on revamping the North American Free Trade Agreement get under way in Montreal.
