The Wall Street Journal: Carl Icahn seeks to oust 4 Occidental board members

Billionaire investor Carl Icahn is seeking to replace four directors at Occidental Petroleum Corp., saying the company’s board mismanaged its $38 billion deal to buy Anadarko Petroleum Corp.
