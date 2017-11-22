The Wall Street Journal: Carl Icahn snaps up SandRidge Energy shares after questionable acquisition

Carl Icahn has purchased at least 13% of SandRidge Energy Inc., according to people familiar with the matter, joining a list of shareholders who say a deal the oil-and-gas producer struck last week makes little sense.
