The Wall Street Journal: Carlos Ghosn flees house arrest in Japan, arrives in Lebanon

Carlos Ghosn, the former chief of the Nissan-Renault-Mitsubishi car making alliance who was under house arrest for alleged financial wrongdoing in Japan, fled that country and landed in Lebanon, according to a person familiar with the matter.
