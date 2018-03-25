The Wall Street Journal: Catalan independence movement stymied as former leader detained in Germany

Months after Catalan separatists made an all-out push for independence that triggered Spain’s worst political crisis in decades, Catalonia’s secessionist movement remains in disarray, with its leadership fractured and support for the cause falling among locals
