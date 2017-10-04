The Wall Street Journal: Catalonia’s secession from Spain may come as soon as Monday

Catalonia set a course toward declaring its secession from Spain as soon as Monday after separatist parties requested the regional parliament convene that day to review the results of this week’s independence vote, injecting further tension in the standoff with the Spanish government.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: Trump administration moves to roll back Obama-era carbon emissions rules - October 4, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Apple Watch gets software update to fix cellular connectivity problem - October 4, 2017
- The Wall Street Journal: Las Vegas killer amassed more than 30 guns in past year - October 4, 2017