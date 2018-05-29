The Wall Street Journal: Cathie Lesjak, HP’s CFO credited for post-split turnaround, will retire

Cathie Lesjak, a Hewlett-Packard veteran who as chief financial officer helped steer the company through one of the largest corporate breakups, plans to retire from HP Inc. in early 2019.
