The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strengthened its COVID-19 booster-shot recommendations, reflecting the threat the new Omicron variant poses to the pandemic response in the U.S. and worldwide.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- MarketWatch First Take: Jack Dorsey didn’t change Twitter’s trajectory. What happens now? - November 29, 2021
- CDC now says everyone 18 and older should get COVID booster - November 29, 2021
- The Wall Street Journal: CDC now says everyone 18 and older should get COVID booster - November 29, 2021