The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said tiny particles that linger in the air can spread the coronavirus, revising its guidelines on the matter just a few weeks after the health agency had acknowledged a role for the particles and then abruptly removed it.
Latest posts by Market Watch (see all)
- The Wall Street Journal: NRA leader Wayne LaPierre under investigation for tax fraud - October 5, 2020
- Not all 401(k) investors are as optimistic about their accounts as President Trump - October 5, 2020
- The Wall Street Journal: CDC returns to its website deleted guidance about airborne spread of coronavirus - October 5, 2020